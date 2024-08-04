American Trust Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.77. 5,429,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.08 and its 200 day moving average is $523.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $462.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

