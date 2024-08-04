American Trust Has $303,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE GWRE traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.91. 1,061,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,709. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $153.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

