American Trust Has $223,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,251,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,251,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,242 shares of company stock valued at $73,931,941 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE CRM traded down $9.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,353. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.