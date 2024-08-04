American Trust Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,080,069 shares. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

