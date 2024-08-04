American Trust Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Trust reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Veeva Systems by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $185.14. The stock had a trading volume of 743,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,650. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

