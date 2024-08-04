American Trust Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

American Trust lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.42. 280,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

