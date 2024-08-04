American Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American Trust cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,174 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,644. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

