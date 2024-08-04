American Trust Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,619. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

