American Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American Trust increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE SHW traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $347.25. 1,446,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,105. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $356.69.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
