American Trust Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,403,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $460.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

