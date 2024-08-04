American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $248.00 at Scotiabank

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $223.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

