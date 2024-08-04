American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

Read Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.