American Healthcare REIT, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT’s (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 5th. American Healthcare REIT had issued 56,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AHR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AHR opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $3,562,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.