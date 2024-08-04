American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.80. 410,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,578. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.