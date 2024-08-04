American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,872. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

