Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.070-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Altria Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 12,662,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

