Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,701,000 after buying an additional 242,442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,870,000 after acquiring an additional 617,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,567,000 after acquiring an additional 915,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 12,662,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

