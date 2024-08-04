AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) vs. OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Head-To-Head Contrast

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 14.63% 8.89% 3.11% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.71 billion 2.94 $416.80 million $1.97 20.19 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares OGE Energy and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OGE Energy and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 5 0 0 2.00 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

OGE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential downside of 15.54%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

OGE Energy beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

