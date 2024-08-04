Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 3.0 %

ALTR stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 919.89, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $7,423,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,114,245. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

