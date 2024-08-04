Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $83.60. 541,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

