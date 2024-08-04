AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Senior Officer Colin Dease Purchases 10,000 Shares

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Dease purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$13,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Colin Dease purchased 15,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

Shares of TSE:AKT.A traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.35. 38,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.47. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.99.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

