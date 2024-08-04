AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 596,229 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

