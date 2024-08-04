Aevo (AEVO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $322.02 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $322.02 million and $44.91 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 865,665,563.9072239 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.39919117 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $50,665,434.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

