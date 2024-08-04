AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. AES also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.970 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

AES Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AES traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.