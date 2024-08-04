aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $299.39 million and $82.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,045,363 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

