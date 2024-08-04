Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $120.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $125.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
