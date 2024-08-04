Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $120.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $125.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

