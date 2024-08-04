ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded by Hovde Group to Outperform

Hovde Group upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

