ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW
ACI Worldwide Price Performance
Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide
In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ACI Worldwide
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What are earnings reports?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.