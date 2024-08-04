ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,627. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

