Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as low as C$4.20. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 200 shares.

Accord Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.67 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 50.66%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

