Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $87.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %

ACHC stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -516.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,690 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,463,000 after purchasing an additional 104,359 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.