Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

