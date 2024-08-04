Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.73.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

