Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 11.8 %

LNC traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,210,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,085. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.