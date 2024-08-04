Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8,463.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.91.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.