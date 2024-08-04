92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares trading hands.

92 Resources Trading Up ∞

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$133,500.00 and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About 92 Resources

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

