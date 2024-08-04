85 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,039.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $336.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,328.13. 801,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,833. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,872.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,690.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.