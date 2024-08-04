706 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.77. 5,429,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The company has a market capitalization of $462.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

