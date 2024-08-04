539 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded down $8.94 on Friday, reaching $341.01. 959,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.11 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

