3,785 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 1,576,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,878. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

