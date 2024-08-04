30,600 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $6,618,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,366,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

