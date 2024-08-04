288 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $301,738,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. 3,169,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

