2,373 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,047,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,534,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,723,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,333,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,804,000 after buying an additional 50,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.9 %

TRI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.43. 519,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,982. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

