2,290 Shares in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIR. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,131,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Spire Global Trading Down 3.9 %

SPIR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. 330,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.