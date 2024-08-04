218,837 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 218,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. 5,079,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.