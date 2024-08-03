ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. ZimVie updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.700 EPS.

ZimVie Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of ZIMV opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

