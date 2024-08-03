Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.81.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

