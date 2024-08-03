Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 642,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 912,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zapata Computing in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

