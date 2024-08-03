Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE XPOF traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $29,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.