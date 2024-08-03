Wormhole Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $406.66 million and $31.76 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wormhole alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.23856266 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $32,407,186.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wormhole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wormhole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.