Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $727.0 million-$729.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.3 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.94-0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,739. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

